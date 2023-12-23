Sign up
Previous
Photo 1315
photo in the fog bw
LOVE the photo walks with my honey. The fog made it interesting and the weather made it less torturous than December can be.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
1
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
1315
photos
76
followers
91
following
360% complete
View this month »
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
22nd December 2023 11:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
fog
,
bw
,
black & white
Ingrid
ace
This looks like a beautiful place! Is he taking a photo of you?!
December 23rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like it when I see photos of photographers. This is a nice misty background
December 23rd, 2023
