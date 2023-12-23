Previous
photo in the fog bw by myhrhelper
Photo 1315

photo in the fog bw

LOVE the photo walks with my honey. The fog made it interesting and the weather made it less torturous than December can be.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
This looks like a beautiful place! Is he taking a photo of you?!
December 23rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like it when I see photos of photographers. This is a nice misty background
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise