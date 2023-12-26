Previous
reading at the library by myhrhelper
Photo 1319

reading at the library

She got a set of books for Christmas. She loves books.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
361% complete

Julie Ryan
Totally adorable
December 27th, 2023  
