2023 is almost gone - Wither Away - Wabi Sabi by myhrhelper
2023 is almost gone - Wither Away - Wabi Sabi

This was done using HDR along with additional textures. So when something is almost dead does that still qualify as still life? I suppose it does since in this case there is still a hint of life :)
Photo Location: In the basement
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
KWind ace
Fabulous focus, composition and dof.
January 1st, 2024  
