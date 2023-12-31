Sign up
Previous
Photo 1320
2023 is almost gone - Wither Away - Wabi Sabi
This was done using HDR along with additional textures. So when something is almost dead does that still qualify as still life? I suppose it does since in this case there is still a hint of life :)
Photo Location: In the basement
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
1
1
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Tags
still-life
wabi sabi
almost dead
KWind
ace
Fabulous focus, composition and dof.
January 1st, 2024
