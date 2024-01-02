Previous
60 percent water by myhrhelper
Photo 1322

60 percent water

They say the human body is made up of about 60% water. Hmmm, not sure I fully buy that theory, but I'm not the type to argue with people I just go with the flow. LOL - Sorry, I just have such a dry sense of humor.

2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise