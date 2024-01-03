Sign up
Photo 1323
lens test
Just got a new Nikon z lens. It was the 28-75 and I was just testing out the lens.
Not meant to be a special photo but only a test.
I like how I was able to get pretty close to my subject (or husband).
Filling in the gaps of the month
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
1
0
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Tags
lens
katy
ace
that is really close!
January 7th, 2024
