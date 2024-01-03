Previous
Next
lens test by myhrhelper
Photo 1323

lens test

Just got a new Nikon z lens. It was the 28-75 and I was just testing out the lens.
Not meant to be a special photo but only a test.
I like how I was able to get pretty close to my subject (or husband).

Filling in the gaps of the month
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
that is really close!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise