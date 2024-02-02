Previous
intentional photo bomb by myhrhelper
intentional photo bomb

So my husband decided to step in and photo bomb my shot. But... it is probably would have been fairly boring and this makes for a bit more interesting. At least to me.
Kathy Burzynski

