barn in the countryside

I'm using this one for my 52Frames - Night photography theme. It's ok, but missing a point of interest. The trick wasn't so much about the photography settings - that was 30" shutterspeed sitting on a tripod while painting the barn with a flashlight. The biggest challenge was finding a road, with a barn that you can actually park your car while taking the photo. Part ii of the challenge was finding a place you can safely stand in the dark next to a road that seems to have some traffic. I didn't feel entirely safe standing here but - hey, I'm a survivor