Previous
hat sculpture by myhrhelper
Photo 1461

hat sculpture

5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Kathy Burzynski

ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Did he pose for you or was this random? It is a wonderful composition with great leading lines to the handsome subject
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise