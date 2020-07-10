Previous
Summer Rain by mzzhope
Summer Rain

Heavy rains all day from tropical storm Fay.Took this from my window and edited it in Distressed FX.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Graeme Stevens ace
great edit
July 11th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
very painterly!
July 11th, 2020  
