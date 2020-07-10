Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1234
Summer Rain
Heavy rains all day from tropical storm Fay.Took this from my window and edited it in Distressed FX.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
2
2
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Tags
garden
,
texture
,
hdjetsooi
Graeme Stevens
ace
great edit
July 11th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
very painterly!
July 11th, 2020
