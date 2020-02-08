Sign up
Photo 485
Tell us a story
This is my advertisement for the My Favorite Photos in a Collage (MFPIAC92)
challenge that I am currently hosting. The story does not have to be linear. This is the story of my great nephews first outing to the boardwalk. Red more about the challenge here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43130/new-mfpiac92-tell-us-a-story
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
