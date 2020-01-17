Previous
Abandoned Box by mzzhope
Abandoned Box

My get pushed partner asked me : “as a challenge, how would you feel about photographing something outdoors that is definitively man-made.”
This is a large abandoned, rusty, mystery box in the woods behind my property.
Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
@francoise .Here is another.
January 18th, 2020  
