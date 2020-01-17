Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 806
Abandoned Box
My get pushed partner asked me : “as a challenge, how would you feel about photographing something outdoors that is definitively man-made.”
This is a large abandoned, rusty, mystery box in the woods behind my property.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
0
1
Alternate
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
17th January 2020 11:59pm
Tags
rust
derelict
abandoned
get-pushed-390
Hope D Jennings
ace
@francoise
.Here is another.
January 18th, 2020
