After the Rain by mzzhope
Photo 812

After the Rain

View from the window at my family’s house. It poured all day.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Kevin Wallace ace
I see what it is, but, jeez, that's a painting!
January 26th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
@kevin365 thank you Kevin! :)
January 26th, 2020  
Corinne ace
I like the painting aspect it gives
January 26th, 2020  
Kathy ace
I really like the view through the mesh of the screen. It gives an unusual effect. Looks like the sky is turning blue (yeah!). We had a beautiful day today after the downpours yesterday.
January 26th, 2020  
