Photo 812
After the Rain
View from the window at my family’s house. It poured all day.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
4
1
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3093
photos
217
followers
129
following
222% complete
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
25th January 2020 11:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blur
,
rain
,
abstract-29
Kevin Wallace
ace
I see what it is, but, jeez, that's a painting!
January 26th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
@kevin365
thank you Kevin! :)
January 26th, 2020
Corinne
ace
I like the painting aspect it gives
January 26th, 2020
Kathy
ace
I really like the view through the mesh of the screen. It gives an unusual effect. Looks like the sky is turning blue (yeah!). We had a beautiful day today after the downpours yesterday.
January 26th, 2020
