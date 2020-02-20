Sign up
Looking for his besty
Harry is up in the loft and Henri would prefer that he come back down.
Harry was getting lots of photo attention lately but my Henri deserves some time to shrine too.:)
For the pet portrait challenge.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Hope D Jennings
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
20th February 2020 9:54pm
Tags
cat
henri
hdjpets
apmar20
