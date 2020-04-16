Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 869
Oak Tree and Friend in Blue
I haven’t seen the Blue Jays in a while. I was happy to see this guy. For 30-shots2020 and the animal challenge /birds
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3273
photos
240
followers
155
following
238% complete
View this month »
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
Latest from all albums
1147
761
1148
868
762
869
1149
493
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th April 2020 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
,
apmay20
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close