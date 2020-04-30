Sign up
Photo 883
Oak Tree and Friends Collage
Last post for 30-shots2020
Some of the photos I took this month and didn’t post earlier.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3303
photos
243
followers
157
following
Tags
30-shots2020
Milanie
ace
You had quite a variety
April 30th, 2020
Louise & Ken
ace
You have so many more varieties to select from on your side of the country! Beautiful!
April 30th, 2020
Rick
ace
Great shots and collage.
April 30th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Lovely collage, nice colours
April 30th, 2020
