Half Porch Roof/ Half Woodland by mzzhope
Photo 898

Half Porch Roof/ Half Woodland

Our cabin has a wrap around screen porch with a flat roof. This is a problem in winter . My husband has to literally shovel it to keep the heavy snow from caving it in. But I love my porch! This is a view from our loft window.

For half and half month.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
