Photo 898
Half Porch Roof/ Half Woodland
Our cabin has a wrap around screen porch with a flat roof. This is a problem in winter . My husband has to literally shovel it to keep the heavy snow from caving it in. But I love my porch! This is a view from our loft window.
For half and half month.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3339
photos
246
followers
158
following
Views
3
3
Album
Alternate
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
15th May 2020 12:46pm
Privacy
Tags
mayhalf20
