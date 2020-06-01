Previous
Golden Years by mzzhope
Photo 912

Golden Years

My frail Henri. He was such a big robust boy. But he still has a heart of gold.

For the elderly animal portrait challenge

Uploaded today but taken within the challenge time frame.

Also , Golden Years by,David Bowie for the song title challenge
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Kate ace
Nice lighting.
June 1st, 2020  
katy ace
Now this is a golden oldie! How beautiful!
June 1st, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
aaaah love that light on your beloved henri
June 1st, 2020  
kali ace
thats a Bowie song!
June 1st, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
@kali66 ahhh and so it is!
June 1st, 2020  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely shot.
June 1st, 2020  
