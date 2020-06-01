Sign up
Photo 912
Golden Years
My frail Henri. He was such a big robust boy. But he still has a heart of gold.
For the elderly animal portrait challenge
Uploaded today but taken within the challenge time frame.
Also , Golden Years by,David Bowie for the song title challenge
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
henri
hdjpets
apjune20
song-title-63
Kate
ace
Nice lighting.
June 1st, 2020
katy
ace
Now this is a golden oldie! How beautiful!
June 1st, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
aaaah love that light on your beloved henri
June 1st, 2020
kali
ace
thats a Bowie song!
June 1st, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
@kali66
ahhh and so it is!
June 1st, 2020
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely shot.
June 1st, 2020
