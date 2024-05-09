Sign up
3 / 365
Lady Buddha - Lin An Pagoda - Dalat, Vietnam
The biggest lady Buddha in Vietnam.
Height 71 m
Nikon Z6ii - lens Nikkor 24-120 mm
Taken at ISO 100, 24 mm, f22, 1/180
9th May 2024
9th May 24
0
0
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
9th May 2024 11:54am
View Info
buddha
,
lady
,
vietnam
