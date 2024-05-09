Previous
Lady Buddha - Lin An Pagoda - Dalat, Vietnam by nadinepaquette
Lady Buddha - Lin An Pagoda - Dalat, Vietnam

The biggest lady Buddha in Vietnam.
Height 71 m

Nikon Z6ii - lens Nikkor 24-120 mm
Taken at ISO 100, 24 mm, f22, 1/180
9th May 2024

Nadine Paquette

@nadinepaquette
