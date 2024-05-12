Previous
Stawflower - Vietnam by nadinepaquette
Stawflower - Vietnam

Taken on Mother’s day (in Canada) while visiting the garden of Truc Lam Buddhist Monastery, Dalat, Vietnam


Nikon Z6ii - lens Nikkor 24-120mm f 4
Taken at ISO 100, 66 mm, f 6.7 1/250
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Nadine Paquette

@nadinepaquette
