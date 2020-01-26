Sign up
Photo 2237
Secret santa/christmas party
I kinda didnt want to go because I was in no mood for hanging around people. But since I worked till 1am I went there after work and had a really good time. We were there till 6am, dancing and singing and yelling. 🙊🤷♀️
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Eva
@nami
