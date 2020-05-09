Previous
Drawing tablet by nami
Drawing tablet

I wanted this tablet since forever. They are all so expensive but about 1 month ago my friend told me about this cheaper version. I paid 50euros and I am really impressed by it. If I would only buy it sooner! Like 15 years ago.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Eva

@nami
