Photo 2339
Drawing tablet
I wanted this tablet since forever. They are all so expensive but about 1 month ago my friend told me about this cheaper version. I paid 50euros and I am really impressed by it. If I would only buy it sooner! Like 15 years ago.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Eva
@nami
