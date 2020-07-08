Previous
Next
One okonomiyaki please by nami
Photo 2399

One okonomiyaki please

There is this japanese restaurant that has weekly menis and this week we went for okonomiyaki. Super delicious. One of the best food I ate in Japan. ❤️
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Eva

@nami
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise