Photo 2418
Making a schedule for work
My sister is paid to do it and I like to help her with it. This time we decided to make it in a bar while drinking cider. Good stuff :E
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
0
1
Eva
@nami
2419
photos
5
followers
3
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX1
Taken
27th July 2020 10:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
