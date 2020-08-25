Previous
Next
Tokyo treat by nami
Photo 2443

Tokyo treat

2 month ago I said to my best friend that I want this box full of japanese candies and he bought it for me. The shipping was suppose to take only 4 weeks but because of corona it took twice as much.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Eva

@nami
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise