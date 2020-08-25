Sign up
Photo 2443
Tokyo treat
2 month ago I said to my best friend that I want this box full of japanese candies and he bought it for me. The shipping was suppose to take only 4 weeks but because of corona it took twice as much.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Eva
@nami
