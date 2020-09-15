Previous
Going to a trip to a lake with a bike by nami
Going to a trip to a lake with a bike

A long time ago we started planning to go to this lake with our bikes and we finally did it. We got lost so many times that we needed 2,5 hours just to get there (and 45 minutes to come back, haha). I have to go there again its a nice ride.

And delicious margharita pizza as brunch.
