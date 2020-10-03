Previous
Big order by nami
Photo 2481

Big order

"should we accept it or not?"
The working part of us kicked in and we accepted the order and made in in less than 30 minutes with half of the kitchen already cleaned.
3rd October 2020

Eva

@nami
680% complete

