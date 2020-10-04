Previous
Lets meet up early and go for a coffee and a toast in the bar next to work by nami
Photo 2482

She was late, I helped our cleaning lady so we decided to drink coffee at work with our food and yakisoba.

She was late, I helped our cleaning lady so we decided to drink coffee at work with our food and yakisoba.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Eva

@nami
