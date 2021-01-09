Previous
Mini breakdown by nami
Photo 2578

Mini breakdown

I was so tired after a long day at work and I missed my bus so I had to walk home. I was trying not to cry when I saw these pretty lights and felt better for a second.
Eva

@nami
