Photo 2596
Kids
I cleaned my coworkers clothes and put it under his name. Its sad because the other two people (the two names u see) stopped working here last year and their names are still there. Hope they are okay 🥰
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Eva
@nami
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX1
Taken
28th January 2021 6:08pm
