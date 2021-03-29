Previous
Next
Curry time by nami
Photo 2657

Curry time

This time I prepared a vegan fillet with it. I cooked it a bit too long so it was really crunchy. My poor teeth. Don't mind my ugly finger on the left 😂
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Eva

@nami
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise