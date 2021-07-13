Previous
Whoop whoop by nami
Photo 2761

Whoop whoop

So this year the new DC movie came out and we decided to go to Germany to watch it in the cinema. It wasnt my top 5 movies but I still liked our spontanious trip to München and watching one of my fav anime in cinema. Shuu 🥰
