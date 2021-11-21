Call 911!

It was a nice evening when a regular customer came and ordered 2 sandwiches. When we made them he insisted we gave him old/cold sandwiches and he wanted us to make another set. We did because he was a bit drunk and probably on drugs and he was yelling at us. While making the sandwiches he came in our kitchen and was yelling at us how he is gonna kill everyone and a coworker was really nice to him to make him leave but somehow it didn't work. After a while we realised this is going nowhere so another coworker called a police (they took their time to come ...). The police came, tried to take him out peacefully but he resisted so the police threw him on the ground, calmed him down and took him away. I really hope he is not coming back.