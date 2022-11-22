Previous
Rainnn by nami
Rainnn

I went to the cinema with M. and it was raining so much. Had to sit for 3 hours with wet shoes and socks. Brrr.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Eva

@nami
