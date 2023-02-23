Previous
Next
My new pretty little desktop shelf by nami
Photo 3351

My new pretty little desktop shelf

Saw it at Ikea and had to have her. I have more space on my table because of it. And it looks prettier than before. ✨
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Eva

@nami
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise