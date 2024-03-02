Previous
Dungeons & Dragons
Dungeons & Dragons

We went to see a movie at R.'s place. I had been at home for a few days and wanted to socialize a bit. I didn't expect much from the movie but was pleasantly surprised. Had a fun and chill evening.
2nd March 2024

