Couch potato by nami
Photo 3725

Couch potato

R. gave me this Nintendo Switch along with some fun games. I played a Pokemon game for 8 hours straight, becoming one with my bed. No wonder I felt a bit depressed afterward.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Eva

@nami
