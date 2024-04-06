Sign up
Previous
Photo 3759
Coffee & chill
After work, I was so tired that I just spent the rest of the day in front of the TV, drinking coffee. My hand is damaged from hot oil.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Eva
@nami
