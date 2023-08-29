Sign up
Photo 1055
Photo 1055
Good Morning from Gates of Mtns
Lovely day on the Missouri!
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
1
1
Nancy
ace
@nanderson
This is a great place. I joined 2/1/2013. It is always fun to be here and be able to do whatever you are...
1752
photos
54
followers
107
following
289% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
29th August 2023 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌⭐️
November 6th, 2023
