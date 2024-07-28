Previous
Birds nest Banksia by nannasgotitgoingon
Birds nest Banksia

Missed a few days, these are from today 29.7.24.

Having a bit of a play, found the best bunch of flowers at the local IGA had these bankisa's and the other seed pods, spent some time playing around with them both today.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
