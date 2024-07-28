Sign up
Birds nest Banksia
Missed a few days, these are from today 29.7.24.
Having a bit of a play, found the best bunch of flowers at the local IGA had these bankisa's and the other seed pods, spent some time playing around with them both today.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
792
photos
92
followers
136
following
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th July 2024 12:05pm
Tags
birds
,
australia
,
nest
,
banskia
