140 / 365
Roberto
Roberto waits patiently for the day when Junior Captain Minion returns from her arduously long 'Nullabor Mission' to continue their joint exploration of the outer asteroid belts of Jupiter.
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
2
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Tags
space
,
belt
,
jupiter
,
roberto
,
asteroid
Babs
ace
I love him, he is gorgeous.
September 13th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
@onewing
Thanks 😁 He's an adventurer for sure.
September 13th, 2024
