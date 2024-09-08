Sign up
135 / 365
September Wattle
I love the wattle and I love the vase and I really love the afternoon light coming in. 😍
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th September 2024 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
wattle
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Beautiful Still life. The dark background enhances the blues and yellows.
September 8th, 2024
