134 / 365
Daisies in a glass vase
Today was a quite Saturday.
The kids left yesterday morning on their way to start their new adventure over in the west. The house is still, and we are all a little forlorn.
My daughter took her minion to see a movie, then to the arcade. A distraction for today.
Mum and I drank coffee and ate left over pulla, just spending time looking forward to Christmas when we will all be together again.
Meanwhile I distracted myself with the daises and the light.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th September 2024 11:01am
Tags
light
glass
daisies
vase
