Daisies in a glass vase by nannasgotitgoingon
134 / 365

Daisies in a glass vase

Today was a quite Saturday.

The kids left yesterday morning on their way to start their new adventure over in the west. The house is still, and we are all a little forlorn.

My daughter took her minion to see a movie, then to the arcade. A distraction for today.

Mum and I drank coffee and ate left over pulla, just spending time looking forward to Christmas when we will all be together again.

Meanwhile I distracted myself with the daises and the light.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
