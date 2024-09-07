Daisies in a glass vase

Today was a quite Saturday.



The kids left yesterday morning on their way to start their new adventure over in the west. The house is still, and we are all a little forlorn.



My daughter took her minion to see a movie, then to the arcade. A distraction for today.



Mum and I drank coffee and ate left over pulla, just spending time looking forward to Christmas when we will all be together again.



Meanwhile I distracted myself with the daises and the light.