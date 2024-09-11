Sign up
292 / 365
The end of the dining table
Couldn't choose between the edits, so both are here
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th September 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
bowl
,
orange
,
pottery
,
vase
,
avocado
,
kiwi
,
wattle
,
banannas
,
end of the dining table
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. The color one is my favorite.
September 11th, 2024
