Pulla by nannasgotitgoingon
289 / 365

Pulla

These are called possu, like a jam doughnut. We made a couple of trays on Thursday and I can feel the wheight of guilt (and my butt) now. But boy they were good!
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details

