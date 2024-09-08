Previous
Mildura Air Show by nannasgotitgoingon
290 / 365

Mildura Air Show

Trying to knock over a cold and I could hear the planes from inside, how fabulous, right from the backyard. Would have been well worth seeing, next year!
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
79% complete

Photo Details

