Previous
Pelicans at Lock 10 by nannasgotitgoingon
216 / 365

Pelicans at Lock 10

On road to the lagoon, stopped by the lock to watch the pelicans and other water birds.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Fun shot
February 3rd, 2024  
Carole G ace
Works well in B&W
February 3rd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Excellent in black and white and I'd have never believed it if I didn't see it here!
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise