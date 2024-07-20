Previous
Dragon Boat by nannasgotitgoingon
Dragon Boat

I could hear the drumming before they came around the bend. Pelicans didn't seem to mind and I was rather happy thinking back to when I thought, "I should join a Dragon Boat team" that I took up photography instead. It was so cold.
Elisa Smith

Photo Details

