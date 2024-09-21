Sign up
Previous
298 / 365
Retro II
While the Coral Gum flowers were still giving some love, I took some more photos of them today and then played around with the lightroom filters. I think I have found my new filter crush 😍
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
2
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
846
photos
91
followers
132
following
81% complete
View this month »
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Latest from all albums
295
144
145
296
146
297
147
298
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st September 2024 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australian
,
flowers
,
gum
,
coral
,
filters
,
lightroom
Diana
ace
This is stunning Eliza, I love everything about it!
September 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
September 21st, 2024
