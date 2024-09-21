Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Retro
While the Coral Gum flowers were still giving some love, I took some more photos of them today and then played around with the lightroom filters. I think I have found my new filter crush 😍
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
2
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
846
photos
91
followers
132
following
40% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st September 2024 10:34am
Tags
australian
,
flowers
,
gum
,
coral
,
filters
,
lightroom
Diana
ace
Beautiful shapes and tones.
September 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is your best yet!
September 21st, 2024
