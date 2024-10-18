Sign up
158 / 365
Hold on
This was from 19.10.24 but didn't take any yesterday.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
0
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
860
photos
93
followers
132
following
43% complete
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
154
299
155
156
157
158
300
159
Views
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th October 2024 3:32pm
show
,
fun
,
youth
,
rides
